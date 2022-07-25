3 Teams Reportedly Interested In Trading For Russell Westbrook

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have at least a few teams looking to trade for Russell Westbrook.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers have reportedly shown interest in acquiring Westbrook.

Westbrook is set to earn $47.1 million this season after the Lakers picked up his player option a few weeks ago.

That said, Westbrook can still be dealt and there's a decent chance that it happens. The Lakers are still set to make some changes during the offseason after they failed to make the playoffs this past season.

That came after the team had championship hopes heading into the season.

Westbrook also struggled mightily this past season as he averaged only 18 points a game while shooting 44% from the floor. His 18 points a night was the lowest it's been since 2009 when he was in Oklahoma City.

For the right return, the Lakers would likely have no problem trading Westbrook, especially since that player option is so much.