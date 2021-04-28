3 Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Kyle Trask

With this year’s stacked quarterback class, at least five top QB prospects are expected to go off the board in round one. By the time the No. 32 pick is called, Trevor Lawrence, Zac Wilson, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance should all be unavailable.

So, what quarterback options will be on the board for teams looking to add backup depth at the QB position?

According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, three NFC South teams are interested in drafting 2020 Heisman candidate Kyle Trask with their second-round picks: the Falcons, Saints and Buccaneers.

Draft Rumor Update🚨 The second-tier QBs are catching fire. Per @TonyPauline, it would be a surprise if UF QB Kyle Trask made it out of Round 2 and interested teams are the #Falcons, #Saints and #Buccaneers. Each of whom has to replace veteran signal-callers one way or another. — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) April 28, 2021

Just outside the upper echelon of quarterback prospects this year, Trask has often been ranked as the No. 6-No. 8 QB alongside other second-tier options Davis Mills and Kellen Mond. The former Florida Gators QB grabbed the attention of NFL scouts with an outstanding breakout season in 2020, logging 4,283 yards, 42 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

With 13-year starter Matt Ryan still at the helm for the Falcons, Atlanta is unlikely to draft a quarterback with their No. 4 overall pick tomorrow. That being said, they’re in dire need of improving depth at the QB position. After 2020 backup Matt Schaub retired at the end of the season, Ryan was left as the only quarterback option on the roster. With an early second-round pick at No. 35 overall, the franchise has an excellent shot to land Trask if they so please.

Drew Brees’ retirement from the Saints puts New Orleans in a similarly sticky QB situation. With uncertainty at the position between returners Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston, Trask could provide some stability as a pure passer in a backup role. With a late second-round pick at No. 60 overall though, New Orleans may have a tougher time landing him late late in the order.

While Tom Brady has shown no signs of slowing down just yet, the Bucs will have to start looking for the 43-year-old quarterback’s replacement sooner or later. Right now, the only backup option behind the all-time great is reserve QB Ryan Griffin — who’s started just 55 games in his eight-year NFL career. With the final No. 64 overall second-round pick, Trask would have to slide close to third-round territory if Tampa Bay wants to get him as their backup man.

Opening draft night will kickoff tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET.