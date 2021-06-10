3 Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Kelly Oubre

After signing a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors prior to this NBA season, Kelly Oubre Jr. is now available in free agency.

According to Yahoo Sports NBA insider Vince Goodwill, the Heat, Spurs and Knicks are among the teams interested in acquiring the seventh-year forward.

Through his first season with the Warriors in 2020-21, Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 50 starts.

Selected by the Wizards with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft, the former Kansas standout spent the next three and a half seasons in Washington — averaging 8.2 ppg. Midway through the 2018-19 season, the lottery pick was traded to Phoenix. Oubre’s best NBA season came in 2019-20 when he averaged a career-high 18.7 ppg.

Oubre would be a solid fit at all three of these potential landing spots.

With Trevor Ariza entering free agency after the expiration of his one-year contract in Miami, Oubre could fill a much-needed role at the forward position for the Heat.

The Spurs have limited scoring options on the current roster — a role that Oubre, a four-year double-figure scorer, could certainly help with.

Finally, the Knicks showed a clear need for supplementary scoring in their first-round playoff series loss earlier this postseason. Oubre could be a solid backup forward option to Julius Randle and RJ Barrett and provide much-needed scoring on the team’s second unit.

What team has the best fit for Oubre?