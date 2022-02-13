3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Just one year after the Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, his future in Indianapolis appears to be in serious jeopardy. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut Wentz by March 18.

Should Wentz still be on the roster after that March date, the Colts would owe the QB his full $22 million salary along with a $6.29 million bonus.

If the Colts do ultimately decide to cut bait with Wentz, here are three teams who could be interested in the former No. 2 overall pick:

Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera knows that ownership may not be patient enough for the team to draft a rookie QB and allow him to develop for two-three years.

It might be worth taking a flyer on Wentz, who has plenty of physical ability; and paired with Washington’s strong defense could make a little noise in a weak NFC East division.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos are betting a lot of their chips on Aaron Rodgers. But, if Nathaniel Hackett and Co. aren’t able to lure the four-time MVP away from Green Bay, it could be worth giving Wentz a look.

Carson would be an upgrade over Drew Locke. And there are plenty of weapons on the outside, as well as a strong running game that he Denver could lead on.

New Orleans Saints

If New Orleans doesn’t bring Jameis Winston back, Carson Wentz could serve as a bridge option as they prepare for a new era of Saints football post-Sean Payton.

Though Wentz’s injury history could be a turn-off after this past season.