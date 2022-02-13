The Spun

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson WentzGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just one year after the Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, his future in Indianapolis appears to be in serious jeopardy. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut Wentz by March 18.

Should Wentz still be on the roster after that March date, the Colts would owe the QB his full $22 million salary along with a $6.29 million bonus.

If the Colts do ultimately decide to cut bait with Wentz, here are three teams who could be interested in the former No. 2 overall pick:

Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team head coach looks on during a game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera knows that ownership may not be patient enough for the team to draft a rookie QB and allow him to develop for two-three years.

It might be worth taking a flyer on Wentz, who has plenty of physical ability; and paired with Washington’s strong defense could make a little noise in a weak NFC East division.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock against the Chargers.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos looks to throw for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 01, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Broncos are betting a lot of their chips on Aaron Rodgers. But, if Nathaniel Hackett and Co. aren’t able to lure the four-time MVP away from Green Bay, it could be worth giving Wentz a look.

Carson would be an upgrade over Drew Locke. And there are plenty of weapons on the outside, as well as a strong running game that he Denver could lead on.

New Orleans Saints

Ian Book warming up.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 27: Ian Book #16 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

If New Orleans doesn’t bring Jameis Winston back, Carson Wentz could serve as a bridge option as they prepare for a new era of Saints football post-Sean Payton.

Though Wentz’s injury history could be a turn-off after this past season.

