3 Teams That Mitchell Trubisky Could Start For In 2022

There’s a belief within NFL circles that Mitchell Trubisky will one day get another chance to be a starter. In fact, it could happen as soon as 2022.

Trubisky began his career with the weight of the city of Chicago on his shoulders. His time with the Bears was nothing short of a disaster, as a result. But it was also a pretty unfortunate situation for the young quarterback.

Trubisky spent the 2021-22 season backing up superstar Josh Allen. Sitting a year on the bench studying one of the game’s rising stars could have been an invaluable experience. Is he finally prepared to be an NFL starting quarterback?

There’s three teams that make the most sense for Trubisky to start for next season.

1. Indianapolis Colts

Earlier this offseason the NFL world learned that the Colts were furious with Carson Wentz at season’s end due to their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So much so, they are reportedly interested in trading the veteran quarterback and finding a new option. Insert Mitchell Trubisky.

“After spending last season with the Buffalo #Bills and developing I truly think Mitch Trubisky deserves another chance as a starter,” one fan tweeted. “As for where, if the Indianapolis Colts do move on from Carson Wentz I think he goes there.”

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is gone. But with a roster like the Buccaneers have, there’s no point in throwing it all away next season. As Tampa Bay seeks out a long-term replacement for Brady, Trubisky could be a nice bridge option. Brady’s backup last season, Blaine Gabbert, will also become a free agent.

The Buccaneers are desperate for a new starting quarterback. With a backup like Trubisky expected to be dealt this offseason, Tampa Bay could be a landing spot.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are in a similar boat as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They lost their franchise quarterback and need a new one. Mitchell Trubisky could, for the time being, be a temporary option.

Pittsburgh doesn’t want to move forward with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins. The 2022 NFL Draft could be an option, but this year’s quarterbacks class is weaker than past years.

Instead of using a first-round pick on a quarterback, the Steelers could sign Trubisky and hand him the reins of the offense. Pittsburgh could then target the 2023 NFL Draft to find a permanent solution.

In any event, it’s probably time for Mitch Trubisky to get another shot as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Where will the former North Carolina star be playing next season?