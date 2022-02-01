Jimmy Garoppolo came within one possession of reaching his second Super Bowl in three seasons. Unfortunately for Garoppolo he and the 49ers fell short. And with first-round pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings, it appears the clock struck midnight on Jimmy G’s time in San Francisco.

At 30-years-old, Garoppolo likely isn’t seen as the “long-term” answer anywhere. But he’s still a more than serviceable QB who’s won a lot of games in this league. He certainly could help a team make the playoffs given the opportunity.

And with an injury-riddled final season with the Niners the asking price likely won’t be too high. Jimmy G stands to make $25 million in 2022, which is a decent bargain for quarterback with a career .714 win percentage.

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are working on finding a trade partner pic.twitter.com/RGZAPn8rfC — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2022

With that in mind, here are three teams that should look to take a flyer on Garoppolo for next season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

As the Steelers begin their search for the next Big Ben, Pittsburgh could benefit from acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo as bridge quarterback while they try to stay afloat in a crowded AFC North.

The standard is championships for Mike Tomlin and the Rooney family. But, adding Garoppolo would ensure they at least have a chance at the playoffs, should they choose to develop a QB through the draft; given their offensive weapons and strong defense.

Denver Broncos

Aaron Rodgers is obviously Denver’s top target, but Aaron’s best chance to win is still in Green Bay with that rebuilding division. The Broncos roster has plenty of pieces to support a QB like Garoppolo. And they could stand to have a signal-caller that’s been there and done that; think of it as an upgraded stopgap from Teddy Bridgewater.

Washington (TBD)

Washington’s franchise is no stranger to kicking the tires on veteran quarterbacks. Given the Martin Mayhew connection (who was the GM in San Francisco when they acquired Jimmy G) it wouldn’t be a shock to see Garoppolo end up in Landover, Maryland.