3 Teams Tom Brady Could Come Out Of Retirement To Play For

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League last week, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion is fueling some speculation following his Monday night comments.

The legendary NFL quarterback was asked on Monday night if it is possible he could think about coming out of retirement. It’s happened before in the NFL, most notably with legendary quarterback Brett Favre. Brady didn’t say no…

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady told co-host Jim Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision.”

So, if Brady were to come out of retirement, which teams make sense? Of course, the Buccaneers would have his rights, but let’s assume that Tampa Bay figures out its quarterback situation and Brady pushes to play elsewhere.

Where would that be?

Tennessee Titans

While the Titans claim to be happy with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, they could make a push for an un-retired Brady if they fail to make another deep postseason run.

There’s a natural connection in Tennessee, as Brady is former teammates with head coach Mike Vrabel.

Nashville isn’t a bad place for Tom, Gisele and the kids to settle down for a bit, either.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers were rumored to be the team that Brady wanted to play for when he left the New England Patriots prior to the 2020 season.

California is home to Brady and he grew up rooting for Joe Montana’s San Francisco 49ers teams. The 49ers are expected to move on to Trey Lance at the quarterback position in 2022. However, if he struggles, and Brady decides to come out of retirement, it would be cool to see this finally happen.

New England Patriots

The Patriots have to be on the list, right? Sure, New England seems to be happy with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. But Tom Brady is Tom Brady.

If Brady decides to come out of retirement, would the Patriots really say no to one final season or two?

***

Where do you see Tom Brady playing if he comes out of retirement?