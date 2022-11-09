3-Time NFL Pro Bowler Officially Retired Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, a longtime NFL defensive back officially retired from the game of football.

Joe Haden signed a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to retire with the organization. This afternoon, he put pen to paper to officially mark his retirement from the NFL.

In a video posted to Twitter, the Browns showed the moment he made the move official. Surrounded by his wife and two sons, Haden was all smiles as he put his NFL career behind him.

Check it out.

The Browns listed his accomplishments as well.

Haden was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014 and totaled 19 interceptions in 90 games with the Browns. He's seventh all-time in NFL history with 155 pass breakups since the stat began to be tracked in 1994, and he leads the league in that category since he was drafted seventh overall from Florida in 2010. He's the Browns' all-time leader with 101 pass breakups.

Congratulations on a great career!