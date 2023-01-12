3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.

Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.

The Raiders will have roughly a month to find a trade partner for Carr. On Feb. 15, the Fresno State product's base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed.

Obviously, Las Vegas doesn't want to fully guarantee Carr's salary.

With that said, Vic Tafur of The Athletic is reporting the Raiders will cut Carr if they can't find a trade partner by this deadline.

Carr has already issued a farewell letter to the Raiders' fan base.

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me. We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me."

The Raiders will most likely want some form of draft compensation in exchange for Carr.