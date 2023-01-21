3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 29: A general view during the Oakland Athletics game against the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away.

Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old.

"The Brewers mourn the passing of former third baseman, general manager and 2014 Wall of Honor inductee Sal Bando. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Sal’s family, friends and fans," the Brewers announced.

During his illustrious playing career, Bando was a four-time All-Star and helped his teams win three World Series titles. He went on to join the Brewers front office.

Bando was hired as the team's general manager in 1991, a title he held until 1999. He was eventually inducted into the team's Wall of Honor.

He was also inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame just last year.