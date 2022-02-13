3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team.

“The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray is indeed alarming: Murray is described as self-centered, immature and finger pointer, per sources. Murray is frustrated with franchise and was embarrassed by playoff loss to Rams and thinks he’s been framed as the scapegoat,” he reported on Sunday afternoon.

“Where’s it headed? Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB. Select veterans hope to reach Murray on how he handle adversity better. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB.”

What if things don’t calm down, though?

We’ve seen things escalate with star quarterbacks in the past. If Murray does get more frustrated and request a trade, here are three possible destinations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has “retired.” The NFC South franchise has been linked to Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.

However, if Murray becomes available, he could be a good fit in Bruce Arians’ offense.

New Orleans Saints

Like the Buccaneers, the Saints are in need of a longterm answer at the quarterback position. New Orleans had some pretty great success with an undersized quarterback in Drew Brees.

Perhaps Murray could step into that same role with the Saints.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been linked heavily to Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers. However, it sounds like Rodgers will either be retiring or committing to another season with the Packers.

That leaves Denver without a longterm answer at the quarterback position. The Broncos are armed with several nice assets following their 2021 trades.

Where do you see Kyler Murray playing in 2022?