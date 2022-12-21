4 Buccaneers Starters Missed Practice Today

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 16: Helmets and an NFL football set behind the bench as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Atlanta Falcons at the Raymond James Stadium on December 16, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 37 - 3 and clinched a playoff berth. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are pretty banged up right now.

Donovan Smith, Antoine Winfield, Vita Vea, and Jamal Dean were all out of practice on Wednesday as the Bucs continue to prepare for the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a bad time for these players to be hurt since the Bucs are in a playoff push. They currently have a one-game lead for first in the NFC South with three games to go.

Vea and Dean were not available for last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Winfield entered that game as "questionable" to play but ended up suiting up. As for Smith, he has been dealing with some things over the last couple of weeks.

The Bucs will hope that all four players will be ready to go as the games now mean that much more.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.