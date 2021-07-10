4 CFL Players Reportedly Suffered Torn Achilles In Six-Minute Span

It would be an understatement to call this week a nightmare for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The team lost not one but four players to an Achilles injury during training camp.

Saskatchewan first announced that linebacker Larry Dean suffered a torn Achilles while training at Mosaic Stadium. General manager Jeremy O’Day then revealed that three other players went down with similar injuries.

Those three players were defensive lineman Freddie Bishop III, defensive back Nelson Lokombo and running back Jonathan Femi-Cole. All three players are expected to be out of action for a long period of time.

What’s truly bizarre about this situation is that all four injuries for the Roughriders occurred in a six-minute span. As you’d expect, the team was pretty stunned seeing that all unfold so early in camp.

“I can say that in all my years of being around the game, I’ve never seen anything quite like this where we have four injuries like this in the same period of time,” O’Day told reporters.

BREAKING: CFLPA issues internal memo after six players suffer torn Achilles tendons on Thursdayhttps://t.co/DQjZQ1t1EO#CFL | #CFLPA pic.twitter.com/wna9d7d06y — John Hodge (@JohnDHodge) July 9, 2021

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association issued a statement on player safety after learning that the Montreal Alouettes also dealt with Achilles injuries this offseason.

“Despite the CFL’s assurances that player health and safety is a high priority for the league and teams, we have confirmed six members experienced Achilles Tendon injuries yesterday (four of six occurring within six minutes on one team),” the CFLPA said in a statement. “This clearly contradicts those assurances.

“The reports we have received regarding the circumstances cause us great concern that the coaching staff were not respecting the protocols in place for the first week of player isolation. We will continue to seek answers and demand more rigorous oversight on proper player safety standards.”

Hopefully, the injury bug doesn’t linger much longer in the CFL.