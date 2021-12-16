The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville.

Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested.

According to NFL insider Pete Prisco, the Jaguars should consider hiring an offensive-minded coach to help develop No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. With that in mind, he suggested four current offensive coordinator options: the Patriots’ Josh McDaniels, Bucs’ Byron Leftwich, Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy or Rams’ Kevin O’Connell.

One of the main reasons Meyer was brought on in the first place was to help the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall quarterback in his transition to the NFL game. Through 13 games this year, the former Florida/Ohio State coach has been widely unsuccessful at accomplishing that goal.

With a 2-11 record as an NFL starter, Lawrence currently leads the league in interceptions (14) with a 58.2 completion percentage. The Jacksonville offense has scored more than 20 points on only three occasions this year.

Josh McDaniels has proven his ability to gameplan for a young signal caller — setting up Mac Jones as the leading candidate for offensive rookie of the year. Byron Leftwich and Eric Bieniemy have both led championship-level offenses behind two of the best quarterbacks in the game, and up-and-coming OC Kevin O’Connell is proving himself as a talented coordinator in his second year with the Rams.

Who do you think the Jaguars’ next head coach should be?

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.