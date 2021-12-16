4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville.

Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested.

According to NFL insider Pete Prisco, the Jaguars should consider hiring an offensive-minded coach to help develop No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence. With that in mind, he suggested four current offensive coordinator options: the Patriots’ Josh McDaniels, Bucs’ Byron Leftwich, Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy or Rams’ Kevin O’Connell.

Jaguars head coach should be an offensive-minded coach to build it around Trevor Lawrence. Guys like Josh McDaniels, Byron Leftwich, Eric Bieniemy, and a guy who I hear good things about — Kevin O’Connell. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) December 16, 2021

One of the main reasons Meyer was brought on in the first place was to help the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall quarterback in his transition to the NFL game. Through 13 games this year, the former Florida/Ohio State coach has been widely unsuccessful at accomplishing that goal.

With a 2-11 record as an NFL starter, Lawrence currently leads the league in interceptions (14) with a 58.2 completion percentage. The Jacksonville offense has scored more than 20 points on only three occasions this year.

Josh McDaniels has proven his ability to gameplan for a young signal caller — setting up Mac Jones as the leading candidate for offensive rookie of the year. Byron Leftwich and Eric Bieniemy have both led championship-level offenses behind two of the best quarterbacks in the game, and up-and-coming OC Kevin O’Connell is proving himself as a talented coordinator in his second year with the Rams.

Who do you think the Jaguars’ next head coach should be?