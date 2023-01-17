4 College Football Teams Named 'Mystery Teams' In 2023
Earlier this week, college football analyst Josh Pate named four "mystery" programs heading into the 2023 season.
"There is a lot of mystery at this time of year in general, but there are some programs I have no clue about," Pate said. "I have no idea what to expect. Quite frankly, I have a hard time explaining what we're getting from them, and I certainly have no clue what to expect in 2023."
Here's the full list:
- Florida
- Michigan State
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
It's a compelling list.
Both Florida and Texas A&M entered the season as dark horse candidates to compete in a crowded SEC. Unfortunately, both programs struggled to find traction during the season.
A&M finished the season with a 5-7 record and now Jimbo Fisher is on the hot seat after missing a bowl game. Meanwhile, Florida sat at 6-4 through 10 games, but ended the season on a three-game losing streak - including the team's bowl game.