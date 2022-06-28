4 Finalists Announced For Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS - PREMIUM RATES APPLY) Muhammad Ali onstage during the Michael J. Fox Foundation's 2010 Benefit "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" at The Waldorf=Astoria on November 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research) Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Every year, ESPN presents the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYS in July.

On Tuesday, the network announced the four finalists for this year's honor. They are NFL free agent linebacker Anthony Barr, St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns and MLS goalkeeper Brad Stuver.

The winner will be revealed at the ESPYS on July 20.

Last year's winner was NFL offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who took a leave of absence from football to help fight as a doctor on the front lines of COVID-19.

The other finalists were then-Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, WNBA guard Layshia Clarendon and WWE superstar Titus O'Neil.

Other past winners of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Tamika Catchings and Chris Long.