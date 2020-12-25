The Spun

ESPN Announces The 4 Finalists For The Heisman Trophy

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask against LSU.MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Kyle Trask #11 of the Florida Gators looks to pass in the first half the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

The 2020 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed.

ESPN announced on Christmas Eve the four finalists for the most-prestigious individual award in college football.

There are four finalists for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. ESPN announced the four finalists shortly after 7:30 p.m. E.T.

  • Alabama quarterback Mac Jones
  • Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith
  • Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence
  • Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

Smith is considered to be the favorite for the award. The Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has been leading most of the straw polls heading into bowl season.

The 2020 Heisman Trophy will be awarded in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 5.

ESPN.com had some details on the presentation:

The ceremony was pushed from December into January as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The voting deadline is now Dec. 21, and the finalists will be announced Dec. 24 during a 30-minute special at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Chris Fowler will host the one-hour Heisman Trophy ceremony on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET, originating from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will join Fowler, while ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will contribute remotely.

All Heisman finalists will appear via satellite from either their homes or schools. Several past Heisman Trophy winners also will appear virtually.

Who are you picking for this year’s award?


