4 Groups Reportedly Expected To Make Bid For Denver Broncos

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

With a second round of bids to buy the Broncos due Monday, there are reportedly four groups expected to put forward an offer.

Per Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver the four groups are:

• Rob Walton-Greg Penner

• Josh Harris

• Jose E. Feliciano (with Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly)

• Mat and Justin Ishbia

Klis also noted that media tycoon Byron Allen is considered a longshot.

According to Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, NFL owners would love for Rob Walton to join their club. He's believed to be the favorite to win the bid.

Walton’s the 16th-wealthiest man on the planet. Which is all a long way of coloring the fact that, yes, yes, yes … NFL owners would want Walton in their club. And the fact that his family already has boots on the ground in the market—Walton’s brother-in-law, Rams owner Stan Kroenke, owns the NBA’s Nuggets and NHL’s Avalanche—only makes this call easier for the other owners.

There are many that think the sale of the Broncos will shatter the previous NFL record for the price of a team, as Denver's franchise is predicted to go for more than $5 billion.