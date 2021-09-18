4 Key Lions Players Are “Questionable” For Monday Night

The Detroit Lions had one of the craziest losses of Week 1, nearly pulling off a massive comeback against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Week 2 will pose another tough test. The Lions are set to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit will be facing an angry Green Bay team. And, according to the latest injury report, the Lions could be pretty short-handed at kickoff.

According to the official injury report, four Lions starters are listed as “questionable” for the Monday night game.

Here’s the official injury report:

Injury report for Monday night’s Lions-Packers game: pic.twitter.com/UV6D6eMuge — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2021

Running back D’Andre Swift, wide receiver Kalif Raymond, Defensive end Michael Brockers and linebacker Trey Flowers are all listed as “questionable” for the Monday night game.

The Packers vs. Lions game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

The game will air on ESPN.