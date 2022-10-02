4 Major College Football Head Coaches Have Now Been Fired

BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 03: A general view of the stadium as the Stanford Cardinal face the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on November 3, 2012 in Boulder, Colorado. The Cardinal defeated the Buffaloes 48-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The margin for error in college football has been pretty small for a handful of teams so far this season and their head coaches have paid the price.

Since Week 2, four head coaches have been fired. More notably, all four of them have come from Power Five schools.

The first to lose his job was Nebraska's Scott Frost. A stunning loss to Georgia Southern at home doomed him after the disaster of last season.

The very next week, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards - mercifully ending a year of endless controversy with the longtime coach.

But over the past week, two more coaches have gotten the ax: Geoff Collins of Georgia Tech after a 1-3 start and a 10-28 record, and as of this afternoon Karl Dorrell of Colorado following an 0-5 start and an 8-15 record over two-plus seasons.

Last year there were a ton of head coaching changes during the season. Seven of them were from Power Five schools.

The difference between last year and this year though is that there don't seem to be any top tier candidates to fill those jobs. We saw an unprecedented number of top coaches change programs and they're not moving after just one season.

These teams might wind up regretting not making their changes last year.

Who do you think these four teams will hire next year?