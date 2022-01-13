4 More Alabama Players Have Entered The Transfer Portal

The morning after Alabama’s National Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night, five Crimson Tide players reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Now just one day later, that number continues to rise.

On Wednesday, Nick Saban’s Alabama squad reportedly lost four walk-on players to the transfer portal: QB Stone Hollenbach, QB Braxton Barker, DB Clark Griffin and TE Colin Bryant, per Crimson Tide insider Tony Tsoukalas.

Hollenbach and Barker are the second and third quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal this week. Yesterday, four-star signal caller Paul Tyson, great grandson of Alabama legend Bear Bryant, also announced his intent to transfer.

In addition to these walk-on transfers, Alabama will also lose multiple scholarship players: four-star tight end Jahleel Billingsley, five-star linebacker Drew Sanders, four-star LB King Mwikuta and four-star offensive tackle Tommy Brown.

With the recent uptick in transfer portal usage, it wouldn’t be shocking to see some more Alabama names pop up in the next few days.