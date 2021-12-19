4 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Spot On Sunday

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

This Sunday could be a special one for four teams across the National Football League, as playoff spots can be clinched.

According to the NFL, four teams can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday:

Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

With the Colts’ win over the Patriots on Saturday night, no AFC team can clinch a playoff spot this week.

The Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals can all clinch a playoff spot with wins this week. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need a win and some help:

Here are the scenarios for Dallas:

Dallas clinches the NFC East and a playoff berth with: 1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR 2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI Dallas clinches playoff berth with: 1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR 2. DAL win + SF loss OR 3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR 4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR 5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Let’s have a good NFL Sunday.