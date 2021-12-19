The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

4 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Spot On Sunday

A general view of Lambeau Field during a Green Bay Packers game.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view as the New York Jets kick off to the Green Bay Packers in the first half during the NFL game at Lambeau Field on September 14, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

This Sunday could be a special one for four teams across the National Football League, as playoff spots can be clinched.

According to the NFL, four teams can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday:

  • Green Bay Packers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • Dallas Cowboys

With the Colts’ win over the Patriots on Saturday night, no AFC team can clinch a playoff spot this week.

The Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals can all clinch a playoff spot with wins this week. The Cowboys, meanwhile, need a win and some help:

Here are the scenarios for Dallas:

Dallas clinches the NFC East and a playoff berth with:

1. DAL win + WAS-PHI tie OR

2. DAL win + WAS loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

1. DAL win + NO loss or tie OR

2. DAL win + SF loss OR

3. DAL tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR

4. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + PHI-WAS tie OR

5. MIN loss + ATL loss + NO loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Let’s have a good NFL Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.