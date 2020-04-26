4 NFL Teams Earn “A+” Draft Grades From Analyst

NFL Draft grades are starting to roll in. The Spun published our draft grades on Saturday evening. We gave six NFL franchises “A” grades for the 2020 draft.

Another NFL Draft expert, Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, has updated his grades for the 2020 NFL Draft. He gave out four “A+” grades.

The four teams earning the highest grade available: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys had arguably the biggest-steal of the first round, getting Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb at No. 17 overall. The Broncos also took a wide receiver in the first round, snagging Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy.

Arizona, meanwhile, got Clemson star Isaiah Simmons in Round 1. The Browns selected offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

All four franchises had strong drafts from start to finish.

Finished up the @PFF draft grades. The 4 teams that earned A+ drafts: Cowboys

Broncos

Browns

Cardinals — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) April 25, 2020

When it comes to the worst drafts of 2020, it’s tough to do worse than the Green Bay Packers, who are getting crushed by most analysts.

You can view our full grades here.