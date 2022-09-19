4 NFL Teams Won On Same Day For First Time In Decade

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

There are a number of teams that have consistently struggled over the past decade or more. But on Sunday, several of those teams banded together to do something they hadn't all done on the same day since the iPhone 4 was young - win a game.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and New York Jets all won their respective games. It was the first time since 2011 that all four of those struggling teams won a game on the same day.

The last time that happened was December 11, 2011. The Giants went on to win the Super Bowl that year, while the Detroit Lions made the playoffs for the first time since 1999. The Jaguars and Jets both missed the playoffs.

In the decade-plus since though, all four of those franchises have struggled mightily. They had just four playoff appearances and seven winning seasons between them in the decade that followed.

In 2021, those four teams all ranked in the bottom five of the NFL. The Jaguars and Lions had the worst records in their respective conferences while the Jets and Giants weren't far behind.

Jacksonville and the Giants made major changes to the front office and coaching staffs in the ensuing offseason, while the Jets and Lions continued their long rebuilds.

It's still too early to tell if any of those four teams have truly turned a corner. But early season wins are usually the hardest to get, and they all got one on Sunday.

Will any of those four teams make the playoffs this year?