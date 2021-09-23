4 Notable NFL Players Have Missed Practice This Week

Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season features some pretty notable injury issues around the league.

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Field Yates pointed out four of the most noteworthy players who’ve missed both days of practice so far this week: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

Cook suffered multiple minor injuries during the Vikings’ Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — first a stinger then an ankle injury. With the reason for his absence listed as an ankle injury, the star running back has yet to practice this week. That being said, it’s likely that the team is just being cautious and allowing him to rest. On Wednesday, Cook said he expects to return to action for a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Jacobs is also dealing with multiple injuries. The Raiders’ starting running back suffered toe and ankle injuries during Week 1 and miss last week’s contest. As of right now, he’s questionable and operating on a “day-to-day” basis.

Johnson suffered a crushingly meaningless injury on the final play of the Steelers’ Week 2 to loss to the Raiders. While it was not deemed a long-term injury, a return for Sunday’s game would be a long shot if he can’t return to the field tomorrow.

Higgins has now missed two straight practices with a shoulder injury he suffered during last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears. While his status is unclear heading into Sunday, the second-year receiver was seen doing some rehab work at practice today.