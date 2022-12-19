4 Schools Are Contenders For 5-Star Transfer Travis Hunter

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI APRIL 24: JSU receiver 5 star Travis Hunter celebrates after hauling in an interception during the annual spring football game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

Former five-star recruit Travis Hunter has officially entered the transfer portal.

Hunter entered the portal on Sunday following Jackson State's first loss of the season to NC Central on Saturday.

As expected, a few top Power Five schools are already showing interest in the talented freshman. According to Chad Simmons of On3Sports, Georgia, Miami, and USC are the top three schools to watch for him alongside Colorado.

Colorado could be the favorite in Hunter's recruitment since Deion Sanders is now the head coach of the [rogram. Remember, Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State earlier this year because Sanders was the latter's head coach.

Still, the Buffaloes face tough competition from these three programs. All three fare pretty well in recruiting each year.

Hunter was the top-rated recruit in the class of 2022, per 247Sports composite rankings. Whoever gets him is getting one heck of a player.