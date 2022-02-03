4 Schools Are Seen As The Favorites For Bronny James

The Spun

Bronny James plays on the court.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bronny James was back in the headlines on Wednesday, as the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has filed some notable trademark requests.

The five-star class of 2023 recruit has reportedly filed trademarks for Bronny, his “B J JR” signature and Bronald. James is also reportedly getting into the world of NFTs, video games and apparel.

On the court, Bronny James remains one of the most-coveted recruits in the country.

According to multiple reports, the following four schools are currently viewed as the favorites for the son of the legendary NBA star:

  • Duke
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Ohio State

There are obvious connections at Duke and Ohio State. LeBron James played for Coach K on Team USA and he has a locker at Ohio State.

Tennessee and Texas would be surprising picks, though they’ve both sent several notable players to the NBA in recent years.

Bronny James, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, is ranked the No. 34 overall player in the class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

