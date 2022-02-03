4 Schools Are Seen As The Favorites For Bronny James

Bronny James was back in the headlines on Wednesday, as the son of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has filed some notable trademark requests.

The five-star class of 2023 recruit has reportedly filed trademarks for Bronny, his “B J JR” signature and Bronald. James is also reportedly getting into the world of NFTs, video games and apparel.

On the court, Bronny James remains one of the most-coveted recruits in the country.

Bronny James has NBA range. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EgsgJw5ruA — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 5, 2021

According to multiple reports, the following four schools are currently viewed as the favorites for the son of the legendary NBA star:

Duke

Tennessee

Texas

Ohio State

There are obvious connections at Duke and Ohio State. LeBron James played for Coach K on Team USA and he has a locker at Ohio State.

Tennessee and Texas would be surprising picks, though they’ve both sent several notable players to the NBA in recent years.

Bronny James, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard, is ranked the No. 34 overall player in the class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.