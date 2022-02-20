The Spun

4 Schools Rumored To Be Favorites For Bronny James

Bronny James plays on the court.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LeBron James has the basketball world buzzing following his admission on his oldest son, Bronny James.

The four-time NBA champion revealed that he wants to spend the last season of his career playing with his son, Bronny James.

Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. It’s unclear if he has NBA potential, but you can bet on a team taking a chance on him if it means LeBron will come, too.

“Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point,” LeBron said.

While it’s possible Bronny James will attempt to go straight from high school to the NBA (depending on what the rules are at that point), he could end up playing in college for a year (or more).

According to multiple reports from this past season, the following four schools are currently viewed as the favorites for the son of the legendary NBA star:

  • Duke
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Ohio State

Bronny James is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound combo guard out of Sierra Canyon in California. He is ranked the No. 34 overall player in the class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

