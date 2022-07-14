4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

29 Sep 2001: A general view of the stands during the game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Owen Field Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Wildcats 38-37.Mandatory Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment.

On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.

In an interview, Smothers credited the relationship he built with OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray for putting the Sooners over the top. He said that Murray's experience in the NFL as well as his relationship with his family convinced him that Oklahoma will help him succeed.

“The family feel I got from them during my visit and the relationship I built with coach Murray stood out,” Smothers said, via On3 Sports. “He went out his way to make me and my family comfortable with him and the OU family throughout the whole process, not only as a coach but as a mentor. It means a lot knowing he’s been to the next level and done it at a high level so he can give me the pros and cons, as well as the do’s and dont’s to be successful to get there.”

247Sports rates Daylan Smothers as the No. 218 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 9 running back in the nation, and the No. 9 prospect from the state of North Carolina.

Smothers isn't lacking for speed, running an 11.58 100-meter dash back in his freshman year. Just about every college on the East Coast was there to make him an offer.

Instead, he'll be taking his talents to the southwest and joining the Sooners.