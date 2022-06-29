4-Star LB Announces Decommitment From Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Back in December, 2023 four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson announced his commitment to Michigan. But after six months of keeping his recruitment options open, he's changing his mind.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Wilson announced his decision to decommit and explore his options more. He thanked head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan staff for being so kind and welcoming to him.

"I want to thank Coach Harbaugh and the whole Michigan staff for welcoming me with open arms, but at this time I would like to step back from my commitment and explore my options a little more," Wilson wrote.

247Sports rates Wilson as the No. 73 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 5 linebacker in the country, and the No. 16 prospect from the state of Florida.

Michigan first offered a scholarship to Raylen Wilson a year ago. But he didn't make his official visit to Ann Arbor until a few weeks ago.

In that time he's taken multiple visits to Georgia (who are now the new favorites to get his letter of intent) and Florida.

The Wolverines still have a lot of time to put their 2023 recruiting class together. But they're lagging a little behind the heavy hitters in their own conference, let alone at the national level.

Michigan currently have just six hard commits to the 2023 recruiting class. And only one of those players is a four-star recruit.

Will Michigan come to regret losing Raylen Wilson?