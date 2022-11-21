4-Star Quarterback Flips Commitment From Ohio State To Florida State

WINSTON SALEM, NC - NOVEMBER 09: A detailed view of a helmet of the Florida State Seminoles during their game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field on November 9, 2013 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida State has never lost a game against Ohio State on the football field. But it looks like their latest win over the Buckeyes is coming in the recruiting ranks.

According to On3 Sports recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, four-star 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State. Glenn confirmed the news a few minutes later.

Glenn has been committed to Ohio State since July 30 of this year. But even with the commitment, there was a lot of speculation that Glenn would still join the Seminoles.

247Sports rates Glenn as the No. 378 overall prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 22 QB in the nation and the No. 12 player from the state of Tennessee.

The addition of Brock Glenn gives Florida State their first quarterback of the 2023 recruiting class. His flipped commitment also deprives Ohio State of what was their only quarterback in the class.

The Buckeyes seem to have something else cooking from the quarterback perspective. There's still plenty of time for teams to finalize their 2023 recruiting classes.

Both teams could certainly use a few more options at quarterback beyond this season though. Between CJ Stroud heading into his junior year and Florida State's situation often being chaotic, Glenn could have found a role on both teams.

Will Brock Glenn play for the 'Noles as a freshman next season?