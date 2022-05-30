4-Star Wide Receiver Omarion Miller Announces De-Commitment

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 12: LSU helmets are seen on the field prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

LSU has lost a commitment from a wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class.

Four-star in-state receiver Omarion Miller took to Twitter to announce that he will be reopening his recruitment.

Miller originally committed to LSU in August of 2021 and will likely still consider the program before he makes his final decision.

He's currently the seventh-ranked player in his home state (Louisiana) and the No. 20 receiver recruit in the nation, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's also the No. 122 player overall for next year's class, regardless of position.

He'll have plenty of Power 5 schools in on him. He still has offers from Nebraska, Arkansas, Miami, West Virginia, Mississippi State, etc.

LSU now has five players in its 2023 recruiting class, but that will surely change over the next few months.