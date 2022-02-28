The Spun

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only big name the Green Bay Packers have to worry about bringing back this offseason.

Davante Adams, arguably the best wide receiver in the National Football League, is set to hit free agency.

The All-Pro wide receiver could command the biggest wide receiver contract in the NFL. The Packers will have to pay up to keep him.

Pro Football Network reports that four teams should have interest in Adams: the Raiders, the Jaguars, the Broncos and the Chargers.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react.

“I have a better chance of becoming an NFL free agent than Davante Adams,” one fan wrote, hinting at a franchise tag move.

“I’m not even taunting myself with the possibility. Outspend everyone IF he becomes available, which is what the Jaguars would have to be willing to do to even get him to pick up the phone,” one Jaguars fan tweeted.

“I’d pay him $30 million a year but he’s not coming to Jax,” another fan added.

NFL free agency is set to begin later in March.

