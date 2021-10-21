4 Teams Mentioned For Trade For Colts RB Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts backup running back Marlon Mack is one of the notable names being discussed ahead of the NFL’s Nov. 2 trade deadline.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints have each reportedly reached out to the Colts with inquiries regarding the fifth-year vet. Any team that acquires Mack would be forced to take on his fully-guaranteed base salary of $1 million for the 2021 season, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

I'm told the #Chiefs, #Panthers, #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 21, 2021

Reports of a potential Mack-to-KC move first broke last week following the injury to Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With a sprained knee suffered in Week 5, CEH is expected to miss at least the next few weeks — leaving the door wide open for a solid backup option like Mack. As of right now, the team’s starting RB is Darrell Williams followed by backup Jerick McKinnon.

The Panthers are also in the market for running back depth due to an early-season injury to their starter. With superstar back Christian McCaffrey now on IR, the Carolina organization very much needs another option alongside fourth-round rookie Chuba Hubbard. Reports yesterday indicated that the team is planning to sign former Vikings RB Ameer Abdullah, but Mack could be a more solid option.

The running back carousel in San Francisco continues to turn in 2021. With Raheem Moestart, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty all out with injury, rookie running backs Elijah Mitchell and Trey Sermon (who’ve dealt with injuries of their own) have served as the team’s primary rushing options. Mack would certainly provide a solid veteran presence on this injury-ridden unit.

The Saints are currently in desperate need of a viable backup option behind star rusher Alvin Kamara. With sixth-round rookie Tony Jones Jr. out on IR after suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, the team is currently operating with Devine Ozigbo and Dwayne Washington behind Kamara. So far this year, those two have combined for one carry and five yards.

Playing behind star RB Jonathon Taylor and splitting touches with Nyheim Hines in the backfield for the Colts, Mack has been somewhat buried in the depth chart. Active through four games, the former fourth-round pick has logged just 25 rushes for 97 yards on the year.