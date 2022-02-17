4 Teams Named Favorites For Carson Wentz Trade

Where is Carson Wentz going to play in 2022?

The Indianapolis Colts and their starting quarterback had a disappointing season in 2021, missing out on the playoffs in pretty stunning fashion.

Following a disappointing 2021 campaign, there’s talk that the Colts could move on from the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback.

ESPN reported over the weekend that it looks like Wentz will play elsewhere in 2022.

There's a belief that #Colts QB Carson Wentz will "'probably" be traded or released before March 19th, per @mortreport. That's when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks "bleak." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

A move could come soon, given Wentz’s contract situation.

CBS Sports named four “favorites” to trade for the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback: Washington, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Denver.

The Buccaneers are perhaps the most intriguing landing spot:

They’d much prefer a safer, superstar fix after Tom Brady’s (temporary?) retirement, so Rodgers, Wilson and Watson will all get looks. Garoppolo and Jameis Winston might, too. But Bruce Arians has talked highly of Wentz before, and like all the other teams here, they’d have the flexibility of totally resetting in 2023 anyway.

Where do you see Wentz playing in 2022?