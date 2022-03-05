4 Teams Named Possible Landing Spots For Amari Cooper

According to numerous reports, the Dallas Cowboys are likely to part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper. On Saturday, Pro Football Focus floated four teams that could potentially make a play for the four-time Pro Bowler.

Per PFF, the Dolphins, Chiefs, Patriots and Bears could all make a run at bringing Cooper to their respective squads.

Where will Amari Cooper land? pic.twitter.com/P9r2V6GDaz — PFF (@PFF) March 4, 2022

Cooper is due $20 million on March 20. If they cut the wideout, he could only count as $6 million against the cap. But if he were to remain in Dallas, Cooper would be a $22 million cap hit.

The Cowboys are currently projected to be more than $21 million over the cap, so one could imagine that every dollar counts. And with so many key pieces that Dallas would like to keep in-house, along with an emerging receiver room behind Amari Cooper, its easy to see why Jerry Jones and Co. could look to cut ties.

That’s assuming the ‘Boys are able to lock up Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson who are set to become free agents. Though a deal with Gallup is said to reportedly be “close.”

“Cowboys expected to release Amari Cooper” Rams: pic.twitter.com/6OoblaHTxC — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 4, 2022

Until then, Amari Cooper’s future remains very much in doubt in Big D. But he’s more than capable of helping any number of teams. Route running and hands never goes out of style in the NFL.

Whether he lands in Miami, KC, New England, Chicago or elsewhere, Cooper’s talents make any WR core better.