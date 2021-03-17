4 Teams Reportedly “In The Mix” For Star OT Trent Williams

In an NFL offseason dominated by skill position headlines, star offensive tackle Trent Williams has emerged as one of the league’s top free-agent options. With his one-year, $12.5 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers expiring this offseason, the market for Williams is even stronger than expected.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the 49ers, Chiefs, Colts and Bears are all in on trying to land the eight-time Pro Bowler. Williams’ current San Fransisco team are the frontrunners to land him in 2021 — reportedly willing to offer him up to $23 million per year.

Continue to hear the Trent Williams market is super strong. 49ers, Chiefs, Colts and Bears all in the mix. 49ers will be hard to beat but some GMs believe this could approach $23M/year — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 16, 2021

After earning All-American honors during his collegiate career with Oklahoma (2008-09), Williams was selected by Washington with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. Slowly working his way up to the No. 1 left tackle position on the squad, the former Sooner started all 16 games in his third season (2012). Since then, Williams has started all 110 games in which he was available — earning Pro Bowl honors in eight straight seasons.

Prior to the 2020 season, Williams asked to be traded from the Washington franchise. After a few a drawn out trade process, the veteran tackle was finally sent to San Francisco in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round selection.

Through the 49ers 2020 campaign, Williams only missed two games with minor injuries. Furthering his reputation as a durable starter, the 10th-year tackle started 14 games for his new squad.

Whether it be by his current team or a new one, it’s looking like Williams is in for a big payday in 2021.