4 Teams Reportedly Looking To Interview Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 29: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargersat Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been one of the biggest names over the past few coaching cycles but has yet to find a fit as a head coach.

Now according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he's emerged as a potential candidate for at least four teams. albeit as an OC.

"The Commanders have yet to hire an [offensive coordinator] and one reason why: They've requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and he's emerged as a potential key candidate, sources say," Rapoport tweeted. "He also was requested by the Jets, Titans and Ravens for OC jobs."

It's hard to imagine Bieniemy leaving Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes just to take a lesser coordinator job and not be able to run his own show.

However, perhaps Bieniemy feels like he has to call plays elsewhere to prove he's not overly reliant on Reid and Mahomes.

The 53-year-old has reportedly gotten several head coaching interviews in the past, both college and pro. But for one reason or another, he's found himself back in Kansas City dating back to 2018.