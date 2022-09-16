4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches to Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week.

John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old.

"John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved Met. RIP. 71," MLB insider Jon Heyman said on Twitter.

Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both the MLB and the NFL. He eventually chose baseball, and spent just one game with the Philadelphia Phillies before he was traded to the Mets.

He went on to have a stellar career, earning four trips to the All-Star game.

Our thoughts are with the Stearns family.