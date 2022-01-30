49ers Announce 7 Players Are Inactive For NFC Championship

The 49ers will be down several players for Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup against the Rams. But thankfully, some key pieces are active and should be able to go.

As far as the inactives, San Francisco will be missing Mohammed Sanu, Nate Sudfeld, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Aaron Banks on offense. Meanwhile on D, Marcell Harris, Deommodore Lenoir and Maurice Hurst will be on the sideline.

#49ers inactives in #NFCChampionshipGame vs #Rams

WR Mohammed Sanu

QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Jeff Wilson Jr

LB Marcell Harris

CB Deommodore Lenoir

G Aaron Banks

DT Maurice Hurst Among active:

LT Trent Williams

CB Ambry Thomas

OT Jaylon Moore

RB Trey Sermon — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 30, 2022

That said, the 49ers are getting some massive additions this week in All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, cornerback Ambry Thomas and running back Trey Sermon. As well as rookie OL Jaylon Moore out of Western Michigan.

San Francisco is riding a six-game win streak over the Rams, but all that will be for naught if they can’t take care of business in SoFi Sunday.

No matter who wins in the AFC, if the 49ers move on it’ll be a Super Bowl rematch. The Niners and Chiefs met in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. And the last time the Bengals made it to the big game in 1988, San Francisco was there waiting for them.