49ers Announce Brock Purdy's Status For Thursday Night

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is going viral on social media tonight.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been listed as questionable for tomorrow's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy suffered oblique/rib injuries during his first career start in Week 14.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 draft, has been a pleasant surprise for the Niners. Since "Mr. Irrelevant" took over for Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13, the San Francisco squad has notched two multiple-touchdown victories over the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

This questionable designation shouldn't come as a surprise. Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team won't have a final decision on Purdy's status until gameday.

If Purdy is unable to go on Thursday night, recently-signed veteran Josh Johnson is the only available quarterback option on the Niners' depth chart.

Stay tuned for updates on Purdy's status as kickoff approaches tomorrow evening.