49ers Announce Brock Purdy's Status For Thursday Night

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been listed as questionable for tomorrow's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Purdy suffered oblique/rib injuries during his first career start in Week 14.

Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 draft, has been a pleasant surprise for the Niners. Since "Mr. Irrelevant" took over for Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13, the San Francisco squad has notched two multiple-touchdown victories over the Dolphins and Buccaneers.

This questionable designation shouldn't come as a surprise. Earlier this week, head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team won't have a final decision on Purdy's status until gameday.

If Purdy is unable to go on Thursday night, recently-signed veteran Josh Johnson is the only available quarterback option on the Niners' depth chart.

Stay tuned for updates on Purdy's status as kickoff approaches tomorrow evening.