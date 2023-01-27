49ers Announce Decision On Christian McCaffrey For NFC Title Game

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is just hours away from the biggest game of his NFL career. But will an injury keep him from playing in it?

On Friday, the 49ers released their final injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game. While backup running back Elijah Mitchell was listed as questionable, McCaffrey was off the report and is good to go against the Eagles on Sunday.

McCaffrey had missed the previous two days of 49ers practice with a calf contusion. But he made it clear in recent media appearances that he would be playing no matter what.

McCaffrey has been lights out in the postseason so far. He had over 130 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round and 57 total yards with another touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in last week's low-scoring Divisional Round Game.

The San Francisco 49ers' offense has been a different animal ever since they traded for Christian McCaffrey during the 2022 season. He's had at least 50 yards from scrimmage in all but one of his games for the team.

McCaffrey finished the season with over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns just in just 11 regular season games with the 49ers. He had another 600 and two touchdowns in six games with the Panthers.

Will Christian McCaffrey play a big role in the outcome of the NFC Championship Game?