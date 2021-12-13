The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

A closeup of a 49ers football helmet. Kyle Shanahan revealed his starter between Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens ahead of Week 3.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday.

San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday.

The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Johnson’s mother suffered a heart attack and passed away.

“He has a lot of people who care about him when he comes back,” Shanahan said.

Our thoughts are with Johnson and his family during this very difficult time.

May his mother rest in peace.

