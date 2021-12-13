49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday.

San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday.

The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons.

Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed that Johnson’s mother suffered a heart attack and passed away.

“He has a lot of people who care about him when he comes back,” Shanahan said.

Very sad news for the 49ers family. Dontae Johnson's mother had a heart attack and passed away this morning, #49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. He was back home with her. "He has a lot of people who care about him when he comes back," Shanahan said. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 13, 2021

Our thoughts are with Johnson and his family during this very difficult time.

May his mother rest in peace.