49ers Announce Injury Update For QB Josh Johnson

San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Josh Johnson struggled under center after taking over for Brock Purdy. Unfortunately, it appears he won't be able to finish the game.

In the third quarter, Johnson was hit hard in the backfield on a passing play and slammed the back of his head against the turf. He was promptly taken out of the game and evaluated for a concussion.

Sadly, it appears that the concussion fears were warranted. He has been diagnosed with one and ruled out for the rest of today's NFC Championship Game.

Johnson's day ends with him going 7 of 13 for 74 yards and two rushing yards. He was sacked twice and lost a fumble too.

The injury to Johnson forced quarterback Brock Purdy back into the game despite dealing with an elbow injury. The problem is, the injury is keeping Purdy from throwing the ball and he's only thrown the ball once since Johnson went down.

As a result, the Eagles have been stacking the box and taking down the 49ers' running backs with relative ease.

If the 49ers didn't have bad luck, they'd have none at all. Had Purdy been able to stay healthy, this game might be far closer.

But that's been the story of their entire season too. A season which is only minutes away from coming to an end.