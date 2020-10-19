49ers Announce Injury Update For RB Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has missed a couple of games due to injury this season. Unfortunately, the San Francisco 49ers running back is once again dealing with something.

The 49ers running back looked good early against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. Mostert had 17 carries for 65 yards, adding two catches for 11 yards out of the backfield.

Mostert had arguably the play of the game in the first half with his vicious stiff-arm that quickly went viral on social media:

Mostert has since suffered an ankle injury. The 49ers have officially ruled the running back OUT for the remainder of the contest.

RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) is OUT. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 19, 2020

This is another tough blow for a 49ers team that has dealt with multiple big injuries so far this season.

San Francisco is battling without several key players. The 49ers are currently leading the Rams, 21-9, midway through the third quarter.

With a win, Kyle Shanahan’s team will improve to 3-3 on the season. Jimmy Garoppolo is playing well tonight and the 49ers could be in a position to make a run at the postseason.

Of course, they’ll need players like Mostert to get healthy.