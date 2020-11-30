49ers Announce Where They’ll Be Playing Their Home Games

The 49ers have officially announced where they’ll play their next two home games.

Santa Clara County, home of the San Francisco 49ers, recently issued a public health order that prohibits any contact sports to take place through Dec. 21, due to COVID-19 concerns. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers’ front office tried to work out an exception with the county, but all their appeals were denied.

Phoenix was reported as the No. 1 potential landing spot for San Francisco home games moving forward. That prediction will ring true as the 49ers plan to host Buffalo and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona over the next two weeks.

The team released an official statement on Twitter:

The 49ers announced that their next two home games, including Monday’s against the #Bills, will be held at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Hey, it’s not like anything has gone wrong there for Buffalo recently. 😬 https://t.co/paGMCXzvQP — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) November 30, 2020

Buffalo beat reporter Jay Skurski noted the irony of the Bills having to play another game in Phoenix. Just two weeks ago, the Cardinals took down Buffalo in State Farm Stadium on an insane game-winning, Hail-Mary touchdown grab from DeAndre Hopkins.

After dropping three straight games, San Francisco looked solid in a 23-20 win over the Rams on Sunday. The 49ers are finally starting to get healthy again as well, returning Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert and Richard Sherman this past week.

Still, Shanahan and his squad will have their work cut out for them against a tough 8-3 Bills team.

The game will take place at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on ESPN next Monday night.