49ers Are Expected To Have 2 Big Returns This Week

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are likely going to have two key players back practicing this week.

Fresh off their win against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Jimmie Ward will practice on Wednesday.

This is the first week that both are eligible to practice. Ward was put on injured reserve before Week 1 got underway while Verrett remained on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) going into the season.

Ward was dynamite for the 49ers last season. He finished with 77 total tackles (51 solo), two interceptions, and six passes defended.

Verrett hasn't played since Week 1 of last season when he tore his ACL. Before that, he played in 13 games during the 2020 season and racked up 60 total tackles (50 solo), two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

Getting both of these players back will make the 49ers' secondary even more formidable than it already is.