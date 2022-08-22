49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly adding some help on defense.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is set to sign safety Tashaun Gipson.

Gipson spent the last couple of seasons with the Chicago Bears before his contract ran out. He finished the 2021 season with 47 tackles (33 solo), one sack, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and three passes defended.

Before he signed with the Bears, he spent one season with the Houston Texans, three with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and four with the Cleveland Browns.

In 140 games, he's racked up 563 tackles (408 solo), one sack, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, 27 interceptions, and 56 passes defended.

He figures to start in place of Jimmie Ward if he's not ready to go in the next three weeks. Ward recently suffered a hamstring injury that put his Week 1 availability into question.