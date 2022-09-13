49ers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, no NFL team has seemingly suffered more injuries to running backs than the San Francisco 49ers.

That bad luck continued over the weekend. Starting running back Elijah Mitchell was in the midst of a solid performance when he suffered a knee injury.

He was forced out of the game against the Chicago Bears and was unable to return. On Tuesday afternoon, the 49ers placed the talented running back on inured reserve - meaning he's out for the next four weeks.

With Mitchell gone, the 49ers needed to add another running back to the roster. They did so with veteran Marlon Mack, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mack started the season with the Houston Texans and flashed in preseason. However, he was unable to lock down a spot on the 53-man roster and eventually joined the Texans practice squad.

Now he'll look to make an impact in San Francisco.