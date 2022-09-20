49ers Are Signing Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 13: Detail view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during the NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 23-20. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

During the first week of the season, the San Francisco 49ers lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury.

Just a week ago, the 49ers placed the talented running back on inured reserve - meaning he's out for the next four weeks. With Mitchell gone, the team added veteran running back Marlon Mack to the team's practice squad.

Just a week later, the team made another important decision on Mack. He's being elevated to the active roster, according to a report from Adam Schefter.

"49ers are signing veteran RB Marlon Mack on to their active roster from their practice squad, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. 49ers are without injured RBs Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price," Schefter said.

Mack started the season with the Houston Texans and flashed in preseason. However, he was unable to lock down a spot on the 53-man roster and eventually joined the Texans practice squad.

Now he'll have a chance to make an impact for the 49ers.