49ers Are Signing Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
During the first week of the season, the San Francisco 49ers lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury.
Just a week ago, the 49ers placed the talented running back on inured reserve - meaning he's out for the next four weeks. With Mitchell gone, the team added veteran running back Marlon Mack to the team's practice squad.
Just a week later, the team made another important decision on Mack. He's being elevated to the active roster, according to a report from Adam Schefter.
"49ers are signing veteran RB Marlon Mack on to their active roster from their practice squad, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. 49ers are without injured RBs Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price," Schefter said.
Mack started the season with the Houston Texans and flashed in preseason. However, he was unable to lock down a spot on the 53-man roster and eventually joined the Texans practice squad.
Now he'll have a chance to make an impact for the 49ers.